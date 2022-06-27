John Jefferson: A "vicious" catfish attack?

Pictured is the late Texas record blue catfish named “Splash,” caught in Lake Texoma in 2004. She was the world record blue cat at the time. “Splash” was famous at the Texas Freshwater Fishing Center for eating chicken out of a diver’s hand, and never harmed anyone. Catfish fins are along its back and sides and would be difficult to use as offensive weapons. Finning usually occurs through mishandling.