John Jefferson: About armadillos

Armadillos could almost be described as resembling over-inflated footballs with a protective coating of hardshell armor. In Spanish, armadillo means “little armored one.” They also have about a 12-inch tail (not shown in the attached image). They originally trekked up from South America after the Panama Isthmus occurred. It is the Official Texas State Small Mammal. Trapping or handling is prohibited in some jurisdictions and possession and sale of live armadillos is unlawful in Texas. Armadillos can also carry leprosy.