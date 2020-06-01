Well, it’s the season. Avoid it if possible.
I’m talking about poison ivy season. The old song by the Coasters and the Rolling Stones may be cool, but this itch is awful. And the noxious plant is here to stay until probably the first frost, which can’t come too soon for me.
And even after its leaves turn a pretty red in the fall and drop off, the stems are still loaded. Once, in early spring while photographing deer, I broke off some dead-looking twigs in front of my lens. As the afternoon warmed, I wiped my face with my hands. Bad mistake. My face swelled like I’d been stung by a bee.
Unlike rattlesnakes or other reptiles, it doesn’t strike out at you. It just lies there harmlessly until you or someone or something else rubs up against it and picks up some of the oily resin called urushiol. That nasty stuff is on leaves, stems and roots of poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac. It’s sticky and easily attaches to your skin, clothing, tools, equipment and pets’ fur.
But don’t worry about poison oak or sumac. They lurk elsewhere. Ivy is especially profuse in rainy years – like this one. It’s all over our neighborhood. It grows on stems with three leaves and multiple stems shooting off the vines. Study the attached image or Google “poison ivy” for more. As the saying goes, “If its leaves are three; let it be.” That means dont touch.
You usually don’t realize you’ve rub shoulders (or other body parts) with it until you start itching or maybe even swelling. It’s a real threat to young kids since if it’s scratched by hands, it can spread to wherever the unwashed hands go next.
The Mayo Clinic and others suggest the following remedies for the itch: Rubbing alcohol to remove the oil from the skin; cool shower or bath; cold compresses; topical lotions and creams like Calamine lotion or Benadryl gel and oral antihistamines.
Trumpet vine and other plants resemble poison ivy, but it’s the only one with three leaves – one on each side and one in the center. They’re shiny with smooth or slightly notched edges.
A new neighbor from California was told by his Realtor that the beautiful vine growing up his oak tree and fence was poison ivy. He went to a lot of trouble removing it, destroying roughly 10 quarts of wild mustang grapes and a beautiful landscape. Another neighbor cut our wisteria plant off his side of the fence thinking it was poisonous.
We photographed a prominent Hispanic folk singer one spring along a desolate creek and took our dog for security support. Poison ivy was abundant. We cautioned them to stay on the path, as we did. We wore shorts but were careful. Regardless, Vicky got a severe rash behind her knees requiring medical treatment. The dog’s tail swatted her several times in passing, delivering the resin.
Enjoy the Texas springtime, but beware of things that can hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.