Pictured is a cottontail rabbit, profuse throughout Texas and preferred for food over the longer legged and longer eared, tougher jackrabbit. Texas’ rabbit populations may be at risk for other than good luck charms. TPWD biologists confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in wild rabbits in the Trans-Pecos and Panhandle regions in 2020. This is a fatal and highly contagious disease among wild rabbits. If you see a dead rabbit, please report it to the TPWD wildlife biologist for the county where found. You can obtain the biologist’s contact information by calling 1 (512) 389-8092.