John Jefferson: CWD detection increases

Like a thief in the night, Chronic Wasting Disease can slip into deer without provoking symptoms -- until it’s too late. This unusual image pictured shows a drooling deer with a protruding hip bone in late stages of CWD. Symptoms aren’t noticeable at first. The most we can do is slow the spread of the contagion by regulation. The TPW Commission will consider expanding safeguards in more counties on August 24-25 at its Austin headquarters on Smith School Rd. No testimony will be received on Wednesday, but speakers may testify on Thursday, or by email.