Have you ever been hot outside in late August or part of September? Unless this is your first summer in Texas, if you said “No” to my silly question, I’d sure like to know your secret.
Our summers, which keep coming back on us from time to time in the fall, are scorchers. And heat stroke and heat exhaustion are killers that slip up on us. Wear the lightest clothes you have, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water or Gatorade.
And be glad you’re not covered with black or chocolate-colored fur. Even golden retrievers suffer just from being covered in long hair. Some people walk their dogs on sidewalks or pavement that’s been in the sun since 10 o’clock that morning — with atmospheric temperature approaching 100 degrees. Would you want to walk on it barefooted?
Sure, dogs have tougher feet than we have. But I’ve seen dogs seek shade. Once in the Big Bend, we hiked a little farther than we intended, and were glad we had big straw hats and enough water. My chocolate Labrador retriever got to where she would walk from one greasewood plant to the next one just to catch broken shade that was only slightly cooler than the West Texas sand.
That reminded me of my first trip to Santa Elena Canyon. We lolled around camp a little too long before driving to the mouth of the canyon about noon. That’s a popular calendar scene. We didn’t have a dog, then, but my feet were burning through my hiking boots from walking on the hot sand.
Another time, near Brady, it was 100 degrees where we were dove hunting. We were under a spreading mesquite tree for shade, but it was hot. On about the sixth retrieve, my Lab trotted out about 25 yards, stopped, turned around, and headed back slowly without the fallen bird, which was just a little farther out. I yelled at her, but she went right past me and laid down in the wet sand wallow I had made for her.
As she laid there panting, I sprinkled her with water, and assured her she was a “Good Dog.” And unloaded my shotgun.
That night, we took our bedtime stroll by the swimming pool, and I sat down. I soon realized that she was obediently sitting beside me. I glanced at her. She had a dove in her mouth — probably accidently dropped near their truck by rowdy hunters from an adjoining state. I took the then-stiffened bird, and as we looked at each other, a thought came to me. This was to make up for the dove she failed to retrieve earlier that afternoon.
I now always take a jug of water to cool the sand for my dog. And put a towel down to hold a little cool water.
That was probably a closer call that afternoon near Brady than I care to think about.
Don’t let it happen to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.