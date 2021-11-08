It’s said you can’t judge a book by its cover. Quail experts are learning the truth of that regarding habitat this season.
A quail authority recently wrote an excellent article titled “Just Add Water.” It had rained at the right time that year and provided food and nesting cover for quail. That summer was mild, too, resulting in a bumper quail crop.
This year started out dry last winter. And the three prior years had seen lean quail production. The dryness initially hampered nesting by the diminished number of birds. Moisture came in mid-February but it came in cold rain, sleet, ice and snow. How that affected quail isn’t quite clear. It took a toll on doves, though, freezing and frost-biting their toes. It’s understood that dove mortality was high. If it killed doves, could we expect quail to be unharmed?
Then the rains came in May, lasting into summer. That was a blessing. Nesting was triggered as a result and brood sightings followed. Grass and forbs (weeds and flowering plants) were abundant. Rain tapered, but South Texas and the Rolling Plains, two of Texas better ecoregions for quail, continued to receive above-average rainfall.
TPWD’s August roadside surveys reported hearing males calling, but failed to see many adults or broods of hatchlings. Fewer birds were actually seen in South Texas and the Rolling Plains during roadside counts than ever since the counts began in 1978. That was a shock, considering the habitat conditions.
Having too much lush habitat is almost like having too much fun. Or money. But quail, as you know, are only a few inches above the ground. With good habitat conditions, they are blessed with cover and concealment from hawks, eagles, coyotes … and biologists counting small birds.
Add up what quail had to deal with this year, and it’s little wonder the counts were low. Three prior years of low production in some areas. A dry start to 2021. Delayed nesting. Then a killing week-long storm that may have claimed more than was known. And finally the blessing of high weeds in which to hide and eat in several regions. Quail deserved it. Some were still nesting in September.
Numbers are low, especially in the Rolling Plains, which is usually an area hunters can depend upon for good shooting. “Below-average” quail hunting is expected, there. But a number of biologists agree there are more quail than were counted.
South Texas quail hunting is more promising. Again, spring and summer rainfall provided a welcomed boost. Surveys failed to indicate that but biologists predict populations and harvest will exceed survey results. Best areas are the “sand sheet” in Brooks and Kenedy counties and west of I-35 to Del Rio.
The High Plains, Edwards Plateau, and Cross Timbers received good rains, but lacked adequate nesting birds. “Average” hunting is expected. Gulf Prairies quail made some gains and those with access should have “average” hunting.
Like they told us in the Army – if you’ve got ‘em, smoke ‘em!
