John Jefferson: Doves, dogs, and heat stroke

“ChewPee” seems to be saying in dog lingo, “What else can I do for you on this hot day?” after a successful retrieve. But the question for ChewPee’s handler – and ALL RETRIEVER OWNERS -- during this heat bath of a soon to open hunting season is: What are you doing for your best friend in this Sauna?!! Overheating them is guaranteed during excessive heat. And it can lead to a long, sad, ride home.