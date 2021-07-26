Emergency reductions in spotted seatrout bag limits in Laguna Madre that were effective from April 1 to July 29 were extended last week by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The reductions now extend until Sept. 27.
“The data from our Coastal Fisheries biologists clearly shows declines in spotted seatrout populations in multiple Texas bays,” said TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith.
This was caused by the devastating February freeze in Texas.
To protect remaining breeding populations, the Laguna Madre bag limit was reduced from five specks to three, at least 17 inches long, and no longer than 23 inches. Other waters are also troubled.
Smith added that trout recovery is needed in San Antonio and Matagorda Bay systems, too. The TPW Commission will be updated at its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 25-26 in Austin.
Additional recovery rules might be forthcoming.
Gill net surveys were conducted this spring. In Laguna Madre, catch rates were 30% lower than the 10-year average. That justified the bag limit reduction, there. In the Matagorda and San Antonio Bay systems, the catch rates were 40% lower than the 10-year average. That will surely be discussed.
Other bay systems, however, fared better. Aransas, Galveston and Sabine Lake were at or near the 10-year average, and Corpus Christi Bay was 10% higher than the average.
The Commission will seek public input at its August meeting and will continue to evaluate the data though the fall. A quick recovery from the fish kill is the goal.
While none of this is very encouraging, at least for the immediate future of speckled trout fishing in coastal waters, there is some good news for redfish (red drum) anglers. There are still big prizes unclaimed in the Coastal Conservation Association S.T.A.R. tournament.
Three of the biggest prizes are still available. And a number of tagged redfish are hungrily swimming around looking of something to eat. Catch one, and you could be driving a new Ford F-150 pickup truck, towing a Coastline trailer upon which sits a 23’ Haynie Boat, sporting a fine Mercury motor. Other prizes are way too numerous to mention.
If you miss out on one of these three packages, there are also five (count ‘em) boat, motor, and trailer packages remaining available. The only difference between these and the preceding ones is these five don’t include a truck. Still a heckuva reward.
The S.T.A.R. tournament is open through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6. Be sure and join CCA and register for the tournament before you start fishing, though. Every year, a couple of anglers catch a tagged red but hadn’t joined and registered. If I were one of them, I’d cry. The unfortunate ones probably did. Also, the trout, sheepshead, flounder, and gafftop categories are suspended due to the freeze.
The Commercial shrimping season in both state and federal waters re-opened on July 15. Closed since mid-May, the recess protected brown shrimp until becoming larger and avoided waste caused by discarding smaller shrimp. This will enable anglers to follow shrimp boats while fishing.
