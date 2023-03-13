John Jefferson: F-8 and Be There!

“A dream of a lifetime” is how Jake Strouf, photographer of the attached image, described his fortunate photo of a mother ocelot and her kitten crossing the road in front of his lens. A refuge speed bump is visible at the top of the image. Ocelots are rare and endangered, and the last ones in America are on a South Texas refuge and a few private ranches. Drive slowly in the area and you might see one … if you are as lucky!