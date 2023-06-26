John Jefferson: Fawning time

Fawns are arriving as you read this. With an estimated over five million deer in Texas and roughly 40% of those being fawns, you can see that there will soon be boo coos of fawns. Every year, we hear of people finding what they think is an abandoned fawn. It’s probably just a fawn hidden in weeds while its mother is foraging for needed nourishment. Nursing their fawns requires that. The accompanying image looks as if the fawn is questioning its mother. But even in wild animals, Mother Knows Best! .