John Jefferson: February freeze and trout

Speckled trout, shown here on the line of Jim Friebele, retired Rockport fishing guide, are one of the most popular sportfish in the Texas bays. The jury is still out on what effect last week’s storm had on trout. My only responsive source said the temperature didn’t go as low as in 2021 and didn’t last as long below freezing. Trout usually head for deeper, warmer water to survive cold weather. Let’s hope that’s the case this year.