Getting near the end, turning the pages carefully, gazing at the images for minutes at a time, and reading each caption, a subtle feeling of regret passed through me. I didn’t want it to end. Maybe you will feel it, too, when you get your copy.
I was scanning “Wild Focus: Twenty-Five Years of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Photography.” It’s a newly released collection of the work of Earl Nottingham, recently retired Chief Photographer for TPWD — a friend and colleague for the past 30-plus years.
Earl and I belonged to the Southwest District of Professional Photographers of America, (PPA). We both worked as portrait, wedding, and commercial photographers, then, but ventured into photographing the natural beauty of Texas as often as possible. Passion for picturing the outdoors was the common bond.
Earl had already earned the Master Photographer professional degree, awarded by the PPA. He was the youngest “Master” I had ever met.
In some hands and through some eyes, photography is art. In others, it’s just snapping pictures. Earl Nottingham is an artist in every sense of the word. If you don’t already know that, when you see the book, you’ll understand.
I worked for Parks and Wildlife for a stint and Earl applied as TPWD’s chief photographer. I saw him in the hallway when he came for the interview. I told him I’d support him or oppose him, whichever would do him the most good. He got the job without my help.
Earl is school trained, holding a degree in photography from East Texas State, where he was honored as the nation’s top student film editor. But it all started well before that. The book’s dedication to his mother says it best: “To my mother, who instilled in me a wonderment not only for the colors of a sunset but also for what lies beyond it.”
Someone once asked my wife what my main interest in life was. She replied, “He just always wants to see what’s around the next bend in the river.” Earl’s mother must have planted that same seed in him, too.
And it’s good that she did. After completing his new employee paperwork, Earl was directed toward the TPWD motor pool to pick up his first assignment’s vehicle. In an old pickup with bald tires and peeling paint, he headed south to photograph the big oil spill near Galveston. All other TPWD vehicles were already in service there.
But his assignments weren’t all that calamity oriented. Although he covered wildfires, hurricanes, and other Natural disasters, he’s been blessed by being sent to some of the most unique and inspiring places in America — all in Texas. He’s photographed a cornucopia of scenes including, in his words, “… a West Texas vista, a hunter in East Texas, a tropical bird in South Texas, or an historic site in the Panhandle.” He’s captured those and more – all magnificently.
Two-hundred images are pictured in this anthology of photographic art. It’s available from Texas A&M Press at www.tamupress.com/book/9781648430015/wild-focus/ .
