I read a news piece recently that carried the headline: “Man arrested after camping on Disney World’s Discovery Island.” He was fined and banned from all Disney properties. The island is in Florida and was closed in 1999.
The account recalled to mind an occurrence involving a friend of mine in the Florida Everglades at about the same time the island was closed. The two events are only connected by proximity and rule violations.
Wesley Thomas was a friend from school. We had met during a Cub Scout event before we attended the same schools. The fact that I remembered him from the scout function tells you he was unique. Attending the same junior high, high school and college, I can tell you he probably had more friends than anyone I have known. He was the kind of person everyone wanted as a friend.
Well, not quite everyone. There was a Florida Everglades park employee who never seemed to dig his lovable but independent nature. Although he was a do-right kind of guy, he managed to cross a firm “line in the swamp” that she considered inviolable. And she was apparently the law way-East of the Pecos where Everglade rules were concerned.
And that’s understandable. The Everglades include 1.5 million acres spanning an area from the Keys 100 miles inland to near Orlando. By comparison, Texas’ largest state park, Big Bend Ranch, contains 311,000 acres. Neighboring Big Bend National Park has over 150 miles of trails, not counting the Rio Grande which borders both. People regularly get lost in all three parks. Even me, once.
So, rules are rules. They are made to protect an often reckless and sometimes clueless public. In talking this week with Wesley’s daughter, Sarah, we couldn’t be sure exactly when strife began between the park ranger and Wes. All we know for sure is that it accelerated.
Remembering his verbal account right after the event, plus his daughter’s recollection, Wesley arrived to begin a solo kayak tour of the Everglades. Apparently, they gave him a route to follow, which he did … for a while. The first day or so went fine. But then he crossed paths with several other paddlers. His sociability blossomed as they visited and decided to have supper together at their appointed destination. When Wesley failed to arrive at his next checkpoint, the ranger became concerned.
Details are lost in time, but apparently, he next landed on another island also not on his assigned route. And built a supersized campfire. She arrived in the dark, offshore, and began addressing him through a bullhorn. His mischievous nature awoke, and he eased into the brush, ignoring her. She kept hollering, “Mr. Thomas, I know you are there. Show yourself.”
He didn’t say so, but I imagine he smiled to himself, knowing darkness was his friend.
He continued his trip back to its beginning. I don’t think he was fined, but he probably got a toxic tongue lashing.
And another story he delighted in telling.
