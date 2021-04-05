If the title arouses expectations of a spicy column, this might be a little disappointing. It’s about fishing. The first title was too long; it had to be shortened. I hope you’ll continue reading, regardless.
Freshwater
It was the best of times and … the very best of times. (With apologies to Mr. Dickens.) It was BEST for anglers, fishing guides, and the ShareLunker program. Twenty -two largemouth bass over 13-pounds were caught during the 2021 season that ended March 31. That “tied” the previous ShareLunker season record set in 1995 — but put an asterisk by that tie; the ’95 season was longer than the current three-month season, and then icy conditions additionally kept anglers off the boat ramps for part of February during a traditionally productive time for lunker largemouths.
Lake O.H. Ivey was the star, producing 12 ShareLunkers! Several lakes landed their first-ever Lunker; five — 15-pound bass were caught! That speaks well for the Florida-strain breeding program. And for the future of Texas bass fishing! Big bass are everywhere!
Regulation-wise, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made massive changes in channel and blue catfish limits which were too many to reprint here. The 12-inch minimum length limit was removed, and the 25-fish bag limit was restricted to include only ten over 20-inches. Then came the exceptions. Twelve waters only allow one cat over 30 inches. More exceptions followed.
Catfish anglers must check the voluminous exceptions to avoid tickets. Changes become effective on September 1 but won’t be in the Outdoor Annual until mid-August. They should be on the TPWD website soon: tpwd.texas.gov.
Saltwater
It had to be the worst of times … for fish, fishermen, guides, and all other Texans! Sub-freezing weather took its toll. Nearly four million fish died along the coast. Casualties were trout and other game fish but also included bait fish they feed upon.
Some organizations, individuals, and TPWD urged catch-and-release. Some disagreed. The TPW Commission, acting under an emergency provision to aid recovery, lowered the bag limit on spotted sea trout (specks) in Upper and Lower Laguna Madre to three, no shorter than 17 inches, and no longer than 23 inches! The order became effective on April 1 to protect the remaining breeding population.
The recent sub-freezing weather caused the largest coastal fish kill since the 1980s. It took several years for the trout population and other species to recover from that one. Now, forty years later, many more boats and anglers are active in the bays, potentially slowing recovery.
Drastic times call for drastic measures.
On a lighter note, it’s been said that “… millions want to fish, but don’t know-how.” Now there’s a way to learn how. A new program running until the end of May in 24 family fishing events is being hosted in six metro areas: Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Brownsville, Huntsville, and El Paso. All fishing equipment and instruction is provided. To ensure safe social distancing, families need to register to participate at www.FishingsFuture.org.
Here’s your chance to get hooked on fishing.
