I don’t make this stuff up. At least, not all the time.
I recently saw a posting on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page telling of people seeing shrimp eels on beaches near Galveston. I grew up along the upper coast, having spent myriad hours on the beaches there and later on all the beaches from Rockport to the border. And I’d never heard of shrimp eels.
I do recall napping on a large beach towel just behind the first dunes on Padre once and felt something burrowing up underneath us. We both awoke rapidly and vacated the towel. When I mustered enough courage to lift the towel, there was nothing there but sand. Now I wonder if it was a shrimp eel.
They’re said to burrow into sand and mud, coming out at night to feed on crustaceans. Could the towel have darkened its hideout, giving the impression it was time for supper?
According to researchers, shrimp eels are not dangerous to humans. They usually grow up to 20 inches long but can exceed 30 inches. Pictures, though, do look scary to people who don’t know what they are.
Did you know there are eels in many Texas waters? Yes sir. To quote a line from The Music Man: “Right here in River City.” But these are American eels. The state record is 6.45 pounds, 42 inches long, and was caught in Austin’s Lady Bird Lake in 2001 by a man fishing with a shrimp. That figures. Eels dine on crustaceans. An Austin fisheries researcher has published that they were even in Shoal and Barton creeks.
They first hatch in the Sargasso Sea, and slowly move inland — up, around, or over several dams to get farther upstream. Longhorn Dam forms Lady Bird and is a tall dam. I asked TPWD how they did it.
Stephen Curtis is a TPWD fisheries biologist and an eel specialist. He replied, “That’s hard to imagine, but they are good climbers over wet ground or dams.” We discussed the possibility of waterspouts, fishermen, or birds assisting, but those seemed unlikely. If salmon can do it, why can’t a long, slender creature that swims like a snake?
A young friend, Jonathan Gray Jr., caught one during spring break a couple of years ago in the San Marcos River. He was using a spinning rod downstream from Pecan Park Riverside RV Park at midday.
His lure was a jig with a crawfish trailer. Jon said it fought like a catfish. He released it.
American eels are said to be very slimy. In Japan and other parts of the orient, eels are considered a delicacy, often becoming sushi. My research turned up no one willing to admit having eaten eel, except one man from Louisiana who said he had tasted it.
Ogden Nash, wrote, “I never saw a purple cow; I never hope to see one. But I’d rather see one than to be one.”
I’m sorta that way about American eels. But I’d sure like to see one.
