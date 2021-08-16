I’m a “September monger.”
I can’t help it. I barely avoided a heat stroke when I went outside to get the mail a while ago.
Daydreaming of cooler September weather (even if it won’t arrive until mid-month), helps me make it through. Anticipating dove season helps, too.
Texas dove season opens Sept. 1 — at least in the North and Central Zones. The South Zone – that game rich wonderland south of Highway 90 and I-10 (east of San Antonio) — doesn’t open full bore until Sept. 14, except for Special Whitewing days. Dove season is the first hunting season to open in America, hence my Happy New Year salutation. That starts the new hunting seasons.
Many hunters celebrate it. I used to attend a big opening day hunt near Taylor. About 15 dove hunters showed up. The pachanga that followed was legendary. The farm owner’s daughters insisted I let my retriever, Chóco, out of the truck. Chókie spent the rest of the après hunt evening retrieving balls in their swimming pool.
We were invited to a big hunt on our son-in-law’s family’s farm in Tennessee this season, but schedules interfered, darnit.
TPWD says of Texas’ 40 million resident doves, more are shot the first two weeks of the season than during the entire rest of the season. Whether that will be the case this year depends on two factors: Having shotgun shells and what effects the February freezes and spring windstorms inflicted on dove populations.
First, if you haven’t been in a shop selling ammo lately or have otherwise been under a rock, ammunition of all flavors is in short supply — shotgun shells included.
COVID-19, the late ice and snowstorm that caught the electric grid with its generators down (pun intended), and lack of production due to those calamities, have crippled retail suppliers. Usually, by this time, they either have or are expecting ordered shipments in anticipation of traditional high pre-dove-season sales. That’s not the case now. Unless supplies arrive from stressed manufacturers, shotgun ammo will be as scarce as some members of the Texas House of Representatives. So don’t wait until Sept. 1 thinking you are going to find shotgun shells.
But if you have enough leftovers from seasons past and still plan to hunt, by the time you read this, new Texas hunting and fishing licenses will be for sale. Current licenses expire Aug. 31. Don’t wait until then to buy new licenses. Lines are usually long.
TPWD’s Dove Program Leader, Owen Fitzsimmons, says the February sub-freezing weather took a severe toll on white-winged doves in the Panhandle, North and West Texas. Spring windstorms in Central Texas also hurt nesting and production. It gets better farther south. He expects a banner year in South Texas.
Fitzsimmons suggests that if it stays dry, hunting around water should be productive. Let’s hope so.
Instead of “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition”, though, as the old WW II song goes, maybe we should sing “Praise the Lord and PRAY for ammunition!”
