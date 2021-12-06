It’s really appreciated when someone lets me know he enjoyed something I’ve written.
Even the three messages that pointed out mistakes I’ve made received during 223 published columns prior to this one, were appreciated. Sure, they stung a little since I prudently proof-read every column several times looking for mistakes or inappropriate phrasing and also enlist a second pair of eyes to look for things I’ve missed. But I at least know they had read my scribblings.
It’s a boost when a reader writes or calls and says nice things or shares his experience concerning whatever subject I had covered. Many of these calls came in when I was in the brush or in my truck, so I don’t have records of all of them.
I’m amused when other writers have built columns around readers’ comments. One called his “We Get Letters”; another “From the Mailbag.” It sounded to me like they had run out of subject ideas.
To avoid that indictment, I’ll start by telling about a phone call substantiating last week’s weird column about my having seen the Northern Lights from a seldom-travelled roadway in South Texas. A Victoria Advocate reader named Danny called. He started the conversation by saying he also had seen the “Lights” that night in 1969. I hoped I would smoke out another viewer from that sighting.
It seems Danny and his girlfriend were at a park in Kingsville that evening listening to radio station KTSA broadcasting from San Antonio. They saw strange lights there for several minutes. According to Danny, the disc jockey broke in and said the station had received multiple calls about some strange light show in the northern sky. He promised to look into it and report back. And he did.
Danny said the DJ returned a little later and said it was caused by a “solar flare”. When particles from the Sun enter Earth’s atmosphere, they create the Aurora Borealis – or “Northern Lights”.
See, I didn’t just make that up.
The very first reader’s comment about the Woods. Waters, and Wildlife column came from a reader named Bob whose wife takes the Hometown Press — the Winnie, Texas newspaper. He wrote, “I neither hunt nor fish but read every column by John Jefferson for the interesting information about wildlife. His columns have given me a new appreciation for the outdoors.”
Another called to share his squirrel hunting experiences. As we visited, we realized close mutual connections with friends and relatives. Another called from Area 361 about my article on mountain lions. He had seen one along the King Ranch shoreline.
One hunter wrote me about field-dressing a hog barehanded. A cut on his hand led to a serious infection. That inspired another column on wearing latex gloves. Several snake calls also provided chilling accounts.
A quail article even prompted an invitation to visit the writer’s South Texas ranch.
And several have reconnected me with old friends from the past.
Thanks for the memories. And the stories.
