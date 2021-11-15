Hunting is much more than killing. Camp life hijinks include stories that often outlive the subjects.
One lease had a hunter who woke up the entire deer camp during that precious 45-minutes before the alarm by getting up, dressing, and leaving for his blind well before daylight. He prided himself by getting in the stand early so he wouldn’t spook deer by stumbling into the blind in the dark. He’d then go back to sleep in the blind for a short nap before daylight woke him up.
Tiring of the disturbance, a couple of hunters taped black plastic garbage bags over the blind’s windows.
Sure enough, the hunter arrived early, dozed off and slept through daylight in the darkened stand, waking well after sunup. He was not amused.
Another man woke up our entire camp well before 4 a.m. looking for the hunter who had the cord to the coffee pot. That provoked talk of mayhem.
Numerous leases have had someone who forgot a necessary hunting component. The first lease I was ever on had a man who forgot his ammo. The night before opening day, he asked who shot a .30-30, hoping to borrow bullets. Once a popular caliber, by then, few hunters shot .30-30s. And ammo shops in Kerrville were closed.
Another lease I was on had a hunter who took the prize. However, he couldn’t find the bolt to his rifle as he hurriedly packed. His wife had made him remove it so their 5-year-old daughter couldn’t shoot anybody. Then he forgot where he put it. So, he brought a .20-gauge shotgun loaded with rifled slugs.
The next morning, he missed a deer that was out of range of his shotgun.
By the next weekend, he had found his bolt — but forgot his ammo. And nobody in camp shot a .308.
On another hunt, a respected female biologist lost her bolt walking to her stand. That can happen, but I’d never heard of it before. And the gentlemen on that hunt refrained from joking about it the rest of the weekend – right?
Wrong.
And of course, there has been taxidermy stashed in the brush to lure an excited hunter into shooting. Al Brothers, legendary wildlife biologist and Olympic-class jokester, put a mule deer mount in the brush and drove hunters close enough to see it. A highly excited, now former Speaker of the Texas House of Representative, put a couple of rounds though it before somebody laughed. Mule deer don’t exist in South Texas.
My favorite is when my insurance agent shot out the window in my VW van. But it was Hitler’s fault. Der Fürher ordered an ultra-economical vehicle for “the people (Volks).” The windows in my van didn’t go all the way down inside the door. That 3/8-inch of glass was enough to shatter when the agent leaned on it and fired.
That story lives on. The “Liberty Valance” movie had a line that explained it: “When a legend becomes fact, print the legend.”
