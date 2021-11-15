This is a very live mountain lion image. But a ranch manager once placed a taxidermy mountain lion inside a deer blind with its head looking toward the road. He later took a hunter I know to the blind and stopped suddenly when they spied the counterfeit cat. The hunter reacted quickly, took aim, and fired. He made a great shot – right between the lion’s two glass eyes and removing part of its paper-mâché head. His marksmanship is still talked about today. Name of the hunter withheld to avoid losing a friend.