It’s hunting and fishing license renewal time. All current licenses expire on August 31. Next Monday at Midnight, you’ll need new ones unless you have a fishing license that’s good for a year from the date you bought it.
That license can cause trouble; folks forget to renew at the odd time until a warden asks to see it. TPWD tried that for everybody in the ‘70s but it caused many to hunt and fish without a valid license out of forgetfulness. It’s easier to stay legal when licenses expire on August 31.
Let the hot, dry, dog- days of August remind you. Or maybe count on the gully washer rainstorm alert you that often strikes just before dove season opens and scatters all the doves. But, if it’s an unusual year with no late August rain, I doubt if game wardens are going to accept that excuse. Even now, many are still ticketed for No License. More on that further down.
Licenses are a bargain. Hunting licenses start at $25, allowing you to hunt deer in season and small game, but not migratory birds. Like doves. For those, you’ll also need a state-issued “Migratory bird endorsement” on your license. It’s $7 and available where licenses are sold. Other state endorsements you might need are Archery, Upland Game Bird, and Reptile and Amphibian (all are $7). If you’re going to hunt ducks, you’ll need a $25 Federal migratory endorsement (duck stamp).
Fishing licenses are different. There are Freshwater Packages ($30), Saltwater Packages ($35), and All-Water Packages ($40). Each contains the appropriate endorsement(s).
Combination licenses (Combo $60) and Super Combo licenses ($68) allow both hunting and fishing. The Super Combo is the best bargain since it contains ALL endorsements and saves having to run back to buy an endorsement you suddenly discover you need.
Licenses are available through the TPWD website, by phone, or in person at more than 1,700 Texas retailers. They’re also available from TPWD Law Enforcement offices, but only by appointment.
But people still forget. The excuses for not having a current license are varied and sometimes humorous. Former Law Enforcement Director Grahame Jones told of a man who said he “thought he had a Lifetime License”. Starting at $1,000, I think you would remember. Jones said some blamed their wives for not renewing it. Retired warden Jim Lindeman said quite a few claimed they brought the wrong wallet, after taking out every card in their billfold.
Major Alphonso Vielma spoke of a man who said he had always bought one and had never been checked, so he didn’t buy one that year. Retired Colonel David Sinclair reported one hunter claimed he thought it was legal to use his son’s deer tags since he was the son’s legal guardian.
But my favorite was the other extreme. Retired Colonel Dexter Harris checked a fisherman who told him he had waited for him a long time. The man then produced a box containing licenses for the previous 20 years!
