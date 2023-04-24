Pictured is a Redear Sunfish, so named for the reddish border to the dark spot on its gill flap. It was caught on an earthworm, some of which is still on the hook. It can grow to over two pounds and holds the state record among sunfish at 2.99 pounds. Bluegills are also popular table fare, the state record for which is 2.02 pounds. The Redbreast Sunfish is one of the most strikingly colored (its state record is 1.75 pounds). There are about ten sunfish, including hybrids, two called goggle-eyes, and the Rio Grande cichlid (or perch).