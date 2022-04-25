And it was one of the best ever!

The season for catching 13-pound and over largemouth bass ended with 24 caught since January 1, 2022. It ended March 31. The previous record for Legacy ShareLunkers after the season was shortened to three months, occurred in 1995. That year, 27 were boated.

O.H. Ivie ran away with it – producing half of the 13-pounders. The season began with the first two heavies having been caught there. The LAST one of the season also came from Ivie. One of Ivie’s February ShareLunkers is a pending lake record and was the heaviest bass entered in 30 years, weighing 17.06-pounds.

That’s pushing the all-time Texas largemouth record of 18.18 pounds set by my former boatmate, Barry St. Clair. In January 1992, Barry caught that long-lasting state record while crappie fishing with a minnow on Lake Fork. Since this is the second year in a row that Ivie has produced twelve bass over 13-pounds – the largest bass each year inching upward -- Ivie anglers can’t wait until January 1. A female heavy with eggs just might get her picture taken!

At least nine different lakes produced qualifying bass. (Two lakes were omitted from the totals.) Daniel Lake and Coleman City Lake each had their first. Eagle Mountain, Houston County Lake, and Nacogdoches. Also, each had one. Possum Kingdom – a lake I’ve always wanted to fish due to its intriguing name – produced three.

Texas bass anglers and visitors from out-of-state would no doubt chase big bass JUST for the thrill of catching one. I would and do. Josh Jones, from Oklahoma, caught TWO! (Guess where?) The publicity and prestige alone would be enough for most. But TPWD and Toyota, the ShareLunker program’s corporate partner, along with other key sponsors, have sweetened the pot.

Anglers submitting Legacy Class Lunkers will receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13+ pound Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, and a high-quality replica mount of their Lunker fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy. Anglers will also receive entries into two separate drawings for a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree AND an annual fishing license. But Wait! This is Texas! Arguably the greatest bass fishing destination in the WORLD. So don’t quit fishing!

The YEAR-ROUND Toyota ShareLunker program offers THREE levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds, or 24 inches, with merchandise and a chance to win the shopping spree. Entry classes include the Lunker Class (8-lb+), Elite Class (10-lb+), and Legend Class (13-lb+). This offers an all-year opportunity to join the special club of premier anglers who have submitted a Legacy Class ShareLunker.

Successful anglers can enter their catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com. Anglers can also provide a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis.

So GO FISH!