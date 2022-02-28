It’s said there are only two kinds of writers: true poets, and those who just make lists.
This column may classify me since it will begin with a list of closed hunting seasons or ones which will close soon. Hopefully, there will be a little poetic-like prose near the end that might redeem me.
All the deer seasons in Texas have closed. Hopefully, this will keep readers from getting fined for hunting out of season.
Let me say to start with that if you plan to hunt anytime the rest of the year, please do yourself and me a favor and check the County Listings in the current Texas Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Annual – the regulations pamphlet. The County listings begin on Page 79. They’re easier to read with a straightedge and a magnifying glass.
Several weeks ago, I mentioned some regulations that were general in nature, but had exceptions. In the paragraph before my mention, I specifically said to check the Outdoor Annual for the county in which you plan to hunt. Several people were confused by the generalizations which were stated in Page 4 of the Annual without mentioning exceptions. Instead of checking the County listings, they called the local game warden for clarification. So, he then called me.
The first season to consider and the next one to close is the Statewide quail season. It closed on Sunday, Feb. 27 – the last Sunday in February. Remember that in the future.
Duck seasons closed January 30. The East Zone light and dark geese season closed on January 30, too. But the West Zone didn’t close until Feb. 13. The late Conservation Order for light geese season closes in both zones on March 13.
Dove seasons all closed in January; Sandhill Cranes did, too. Squirrel season in East Texas closed Feb. 27, BUT reopens May 1-31. In other counties, it’s open all year.
Javelina season in the North Zone closed Feb. 27. (Check counties) South zone is open year round. Chachalaca season closed Feb. 27, too. But there is no closed season on rabbits and hares.
A major hunting season yet to open is the spring wild turkey season. It is imperative that you check your hunting county. Rio Grande turkeys may be hunted in the South Zone March 19-May 1. The North Zone season is April 2- May 15. In one-turkey counties, the season runs April 1-30. Youth Seasons are: South Zone March 12-13 and May 7-8; North Zone March 26-27 and May 21-22
The season on Eastern turkeys is April 22 – May 14.
Saving my favorite for last, there is no closed season nor bag limits on Nongame Species such as bobcats, coyotes, mountain lions, porcupines, or prairie dogs, although certain restrictions apply. Hunting licenses are required.
Calling critters is great sport. I’ve hunted twice with Gary Roberson, owner of Burnham Bros. Game Calls – once in New Mexico in the snow. Predators are excellent hunters; calling one in is a thrilling accomplishment.
