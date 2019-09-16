As mentioned in previous columns, the early teal-only season and East Texas Canada goose seasons opened on Sept. 14. TPWD predictions for both were for hot hunting – “hot” being defined anyway you want to.
Kevin Kraai, TPWD waterfowl program leader has said, “Millions of teal are headed our way and growing numbers are already being reported across the state.” Kraai also pointed to the moon’s effect on northern waterfowl. He said the full harvest moon on Friday the 13th would trigger mass migration of teal out of the Dakotas.
Although the high and low temperatures are a little lower this week, it’s still going to be beastly hot for the early part of these short seasons. Be wary of water moccasins. So far, the teal hunters I’ve talked didn’t even hunt opening morning last Saturday. They offered varying excuses. It sounded to me like both of them were either put off by the hot weather or were savvy enough to know there aren’t as many teal in our area opening weekend as there will be next week.
I recall one year my wife and I went to our deer lease the night before the season opened. Arriving after dark, we ate supper and then placed our decoys. As it started getting light the next morning, I whispered, “Get ready.”
I could have shouted it. About legal shooting time – 30 minutes before sunrise – we realized there wasn’t a duck on the entire pond. Our dog kept looking at us quizzically.
Next week should be better. More ducks. This early season ends the 29th.
Mixed reports have come in about dove hunts. I joined one group for their après hunt taco brunch. One hunter killed ten doves with 12 shots. Most others averaged less than six, and several got skunked. The South Zone regular dove season also opened on the 14th. Better success is expected there due to its profuse agriculture.
A long-time friend, Rick Hodges called to report the doves around his leases. Hodges is a retired TPWD wildlife biologist and has several South Texas places he leases for dove hunting. He says there is abundant grain grown in his area that attracts doves – maize, wheat, sunflowers, sesame, peanuts and pecans.
Pecans? I knew what he meant. The pecan harvest begins in October. They start hitting my tin roof about then. As pecans hit the street and vehicles run over them, it creates patches of what I call “pecan crunch”. Doves congregate there munching on the meat and creating traffic hazards. Hodges has seen doves eating mustang grapes and also peanuts, perhaps their approach to “peanut butter and jelly”.
He agrees with waiting for cooler weather, although several of his hunters limited out on opening morning. Rick says more doves will migrate south as the season progresses. It ends on Nov. 9 in the North Zone, Nov. 3 in Central and South Zones. The winter season opens on Dec. 20 in all zones.
Hodges can be reached through www.texasdovehunts.org.
