John Jefferson: Need a place to hunt?

Even if you’ve got a lease, yours probably lacks the variety of game offered by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Public Hunting Program.
There are nearly 10,000 permits this year in 62 hunt categories. Drawings for hunts for whitetails, mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator, dove and guided packages for exotic species from other continents, plus native bighorn sheep are what I’m talking about! And entries on the drawings range from $3 to $10, depending on which hunt(s) interests you. If drawn, hunt fees are separate.
Many hunts are on public land; some are on private land. Number of hunters on each is strictly controlled, unlike public land hunting elsewhere.
My friend, Kelly Edmiston, TPWD’s public hunting coordinator, reported that drawings this year include selections for U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits, both adult and youth hunts, 18 e-Postcard Selections, and hunts conducted on 10 National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) in Texas.” Having the $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit (APH), is required for some hunts, but that permit also allows other public hunting.
The TPWD release didn’t mention Loyalty Points, but Kelly said they still apply. For every year you apply for a hunt but aren’t drawn, you get a point, meaning an extra chance the following year. Points can add up. I had about 23 or 24 points before COVID struck and I ceased applying. I think I lost them by not continuing to apply. Some lucky hunters apply once, however, and get drawn.
I often checked on the availability of “stand-by hunters” the day of hunts in some areas since TPWD likes to fill slots of no-shows for management purposes. In the Daughtrey Area, one year, I showed up along with others and was drawn to hunt. Twenty minutes into the hunt on that sweltering afternoon, a really mature 10-point buck came close enough to be hit with a slingshot. I had a doe urine patch pinned to my boot and he was probably following the scent. I had taken my outer shirt off to cool down after hiking in. Sitting there in a white t-shirt, I didn’t want to end my hunt in a mere 20-minutes. The TPWD guys had convinced me that there were huge bucks in that pasture, so I argued myself into letting that one walk. It would have been the largest deer anyone bagged if I had pulled the trigger. I still think about that.
On another hunt in the Pedernales State Park, my son and I got drawn as stand-byes, and both scored. He shot a doe, and I downed an aoudad sheep. Exotic game are “extras” on some hunt areas.
New areas this year include the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge and Powderhorn State Park. Devil’s Sink Hole and Lost Maples SP are back in the program.
The first drawing deadline (for alligators, pronghorns, doves) is August 1. August 15 is for archery deer, exotics and javelinas. For the rest, see https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/public/public_hunt_drawing/ or google “TPWD Drawn Hunt Deadlines.”
Are ya feelin’ lucky?
