John Jefferson: New fishing waters coming

My first try at pond fishing was at Brickyard Lake in Beaumont. My cousin Bill and I sneaked in one afternoon, fishing with cane poles and a cheap rod and reel. For bait, we used frozen shrimp. Brickyard was an abandoned clay pit that had filled with water. It was only a few acres but had been tempting this little boy for several years.
We didn’t catch anything, but at least didn’t get caught ourselves. I was too young to go to “the pen.” Just as we were pulling in our lines to leave, I got our only bite right at the surface. It looked like either a small bass or maybe a “white perch.” Nowadays, we call them crappies.
Years later, I got to fish a small stock pond in South Texas. My life changed forever that afternoon. We took home several meals worth of small bass and began regularly fishing small waterbodies. My first feeble attempt at journalism was entitled “Stock Tank Tips.” It was a start.
I can’t remember all the small waters I’ve fished since. After South Texas, most produced fish. I was hooked. The big lakes offer excellent fishing, but they sometimes get crowded with other fishing boats, jet skiers, and power boats pulling skiers or wakeboards. That created a need that’s about to be addressed.
Private Water Fishing is an Oklahoma company that established a beachhead in Texas. A forerunner company — The Great Texas Bass Club — was purchased and the new owner changed its name to Private Waters Fishing (PWF). They manage small waters for landowners and sell memberships to fishermen. Presently, they have added 40 new lakes, bringing the total to over a hundred waters in Texas and Oklahoma.
More are planned. Angler membership totals nearly a thousand. Why?
Our lakes are getting crowded as population increases. Only one new Texas lake has been opened in the past thirty years. The waiting lines at boat ramps are getting longer. And once on the water, have you ever had your bite interrupted by a ski boat pulling a skier coming a little too close or a jet ski racing by, or just another fishing boat moving in on your honey hole? I have. Some incidents have nearly ended physically. Population projections indicate it’ll get worse.
PWF helps landowners get the most out of their ponds. Each watercourse is electro surveyed to determine its potential. Habit is improved. Landowners are freed from all work yet enjoy new income from their ponds. Worries about liability, trash, and poachers are removed, making it ideal for absentee landowners. Owners don’t have to deal with anglers unless they want to. PWF is insured up to $1M.
Use by PWF members is by reservation; landowners know when someone is coming. Member usage is controlled to prevent crowding and overuse abuse. Members’ families are welcome, too. Lodging and boats are available on some lakes.
This could be something to combat inflation … of overpopulation on our public waters.