John Jefferson: New fishing waters coming

Flying back to Austin at low altitude just before sunset one afternoon, I was amazed at the sun’s reflection on multitudes of ponds, large and small. But this is Texas, and cattle need water. But I didn’t see a single angler. Our lakes are becoming crowded, and more fishing water is needed. Private Fishing Water (PWF) is a company doing something about it. See text. PWF can be reached at https.//www.privatefishing water.com or at 214-871-0044.