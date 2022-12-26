A hike after a fine holiday meal can only make you feel better. It just starts the New Year off on the right foot. It’s been written that what you do on New Year’s Day, you’ll do all year long! There’s probably a good hiking spot near you, but TPWD is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the State Parks with “First Day Hikes” of various lengths at 80 parks … to help you take a walk in the park! Check the Calendar Page on the TPWD website.