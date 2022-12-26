Christmas dinner is over. But it’s OK to plan ahead. After all, there are less than 245 shopping days ‘til next Christmas! And plenty hunting and fishing!
But holiday meals — although masterpieces — encourage a couple of events. After gorging on them with ample side dishes and desert, some will sink into an afternoon “food coma.” Many trophy naps occur after dinner on Christmas and New Year’s Days.
But those naps aren’t good for digestion. And there are after-meal alternatives.
As soon as the last bite disappears down the hatch, many guys will park on the couch in front of the TV for a football game. Some don’t even help clear the table in their haste to get to the game. And helping do the dishes is something they might have taken part in, but their team was on the nine and needed to score to tie. And they couldn’t get close to the sink in time to beat the girls to it. Remember that?
If you don’t, I’ll bet “somebody else” does.
But there are other activities that could be rewarding, and better approved. Lots of guys exit the table for hunting or fishing. That’s sometimes acceptable. I used to have a traditional morning hunt with my two young sons on Thanksgiving. We were back early and since the turkey or pork roast and other dishes usually weren’t ready until 1 or 2, we were never late.
Several years, my wife and I spent after-dinner hikes with the dogs on sunny Christmas or New Year’s afternoons. We trudged along Bull Creek; another time at Pedernales Falls State Park.
But during our early days together, we worked hard getting all my Christmas photography orders delivered prior to our Christmas Eve church service with 14 family members. Then we raced home and honored the Mexican Christmas Eve tradition of tamales and good cheer.
The next morning we’d sleep late, pack the car, and head to Rockport or Port Aransas. Several times, it was warm enough that we played in the surf. We took fishing gear but were so busy beach combing and just relaxing that we never got around to rigging a line. The beach was practically deserted.
I’ve alluded several times herein to the fact that some Christmases have been temperate enough for people on Santa’s “Nice” list to test new water skis on the always chilly waters of Lake Austin. Last year, we even had our Tamalada outside on the deck. Neither of those events will occur outdoors this Christmas
New holiday activities create precious memories.
Gathering firewood in the pasture became part of an anticipated and treasured Thanksgiving tradition. One man near Bellville even enlisted his dinner guests to split logs for the fireplace Instead of watching football. Heresy, though it seemed, everybody joined in swinging an axe or a sledgehammer at a wedge atop a log. Even a non-Texan guest in nice clothes and shoes happily participated. It didn’t become a tradition but is still fondly remembered.