John Jefferson: On horny toads

This fierce looking little three or four-inch critter is not dangerous and is doing us a favor by dining on harvester ants (red ants). But they are declining on the Texas landscape. About the worst thing they do is spit blood at you. At least they don’t cause your bleeding! If you see one, just take a picture of it and let it be. Life has become hazard enough for him. He’s on a lot of predators’ preferred grocery list.