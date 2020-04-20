John Jefferson writes a weekly outdoors column for the Victoria Advocate.

John Jefferson fishing

Don’t let the little fish pictured on the line fool you; bass, catfish crappie and perch grow large in ponds and small lakes throughout Texas. Lack of fishing pressure on many private water bodies has created outstanding fishing on the myriad waters once created primarily as livestock watering holes.

 Contributed Photo by John Jefferson

Late one afternoon, I hitched a ride in a small plane with a friend who was also returning from Dallas to

Austin. Needless to say, we weren’t flying at 30,000 feet.

Texas is known as a dry, drought-prone-state. But flying over Central Texas, I was struck by the amount

of water below. Every glance out the window revealed five to ten water features glinting up at us in the

setting sunlight.

It shouldn’t have surprised me – Texas is still an agricultural state, and livestock needs water. Land

fragmentation and ag tax exemptions have turned many new, small landowners into ranchers. And their

ponds have FISH!

Floods, waterspouts, birds, and humans stocked them. Pond and lake management became a business.

“Pond Boss” owner Bob Lusk, in Whitesboro, became a leader in the field (pondboss.com). Others

followed. Landowners realized pond habitat could be improved and fish could be stocked, if needed.

My first experience in pond fishing was at “Brickyard Lake” and several farm ponds around Beaumont.

That was enriched when I moved to Alice. Friends introduced me to landowners, most of whom had

ponds for cattle and allowed us to fish.

Many of these ponds – or tanks --as most were called – were overpopulated with fish due to underfishing. Catching bass on lures was exciting and put food on the table. Small spinner baits worked like

fish magnets. Black and white or chartreuse H&H lures were our favorites. “Shyster” inline spinners

worked, too, as did topwater “Chuggers”. Catching 20-30 or more in an afternoon was common. In

public waters, the limit is now five/day.

If you know a landowner, it wouldn’t hurt to ask if he permits fishing. County Agents or Parks and

Wildlife employees might help, too. Some commercial operations offer fishing memberships on

managed ponds and lakes. Ask around.

Several deer leases I’ve been on had ponds. To fight acute cabin fever, we piled into the truck and drove

to one an hour away last Sunday after church (online). Vicky headed one direction around the six-acrepond, and I chose a shorter path toward the shallow end. A two-inch rain had muddied the water, so I

tried a topwater “Whopper Plopper” since its splashes could attract a hungry bass that couldn’t see

lures in the chocolate-colored water.

That didn’t work so I changed weapons. In April, crappies spawn in shallow water near shore and I

decided to test that. Leaning my bait-casting rig against a liveoak, I tied a 1/16-ounce chartreuse

Roadrunner jig onto my spinning rod. Crappies like small lures and bright colors; that could help in dark

water.

On my third cast, I felt a small “bump”. When I applied pressure, the rodeo began. Crappies bite softly,

but fight fiercely, especially on light spinning gear. I landed a handsome 15-inch black crappie – a

quarter-inch shy of the state record. Vicky eventually joined me. We fished until calling it a day with

three meals worth of crappies and bass.

And a refreshed outlook on “sheltered” life.

John Jefferson, “Woods, Waters and Wildlife” columnist, may be reached at 512-219-1199 or on his website, johnjefferson.com.

