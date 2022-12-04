This column will be a little different.
Oh, it’ll talk about guns and men trained to use them. But it will also recall an epic event in American history, and the spirit it kindled.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, America will take note of an event President Franklin D. Roosevelt at that time referred to as “A date that will live in Infamy.”
It has. But many know very little of its significance.
In a sense, it changed the lives of every living American that December day. It did mine, even though I was only 5 at the time and didn’t understand what had happened … or what would happen later.
I rode with my mother to pick up my father from duty at Camp Wallace, south of Alvin. He had been called back into military service and recommissioned in early 1941. War was approaching; America didn’t know when.
The gate sentry asked for identification. My mother reminded him he knew her, so why the ID demand? He agreed, but added, “We’re at war now, Ma’am.”
The day before, Japanese aircraft savagely attacked U.S. Army and Navy installations and ships at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The damage was horrific. Unspeakable.
President Roosevelt spoke to Congress the morning after the attack and asked it to Declare War. Congress complied.
According to published accounts, an American battleship, the USS New Orleans, was moored at the Pearl Harbor docks having a turbine lifted. All electricity was off. When the attack began, ammunition had to be carried by hand in bucket-brigade fashion. A Nave Chaplin, Lt.j.g. Howell M. Forgy, was aboard and helped direct the ammo movement.
Another Naval officer saw the Chaplain moving toward him, patting each sailor on the back, and saying, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.” The officer said it encouraged everyone.
A popular song came out using that line and other chaplains were suggested as its originator. Chaplain Forgy was urged to claim his role. He modestly declined, saying it should remain a legend and not be associated with any particular person. In a later interview, Chaplin Forgy said he “just happened to say it. That’s all there was.”
After all, a chaplain’s job is to praise and trust God and encourage and comfort the troops. He did his job well.
Japanese Adm. Yamamoto, who planned the attack on Pearl, reportedly wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
Out of the ashes, a patriotic people arose. An entire nation united to protect its homeland. Many companies — like Singer Sewing Machine Co. — converted its assembly line to produce arms for the troops. Yamamoto’s warning became reality
In all, 16 million fighting Americans ultimately drove the Japanese and German armies into surrender — fighting in every corner of the globe to deliver a world free from tyranny.
That fighting spirit motivated millions of Americans to follow. I bow today to honor them all … and keep that spirit alive.