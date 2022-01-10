Before plunging into this week’s column, let me touch on last week’s version on late season doe hunting titled “It Ain’t Over.” The title was part of a quote by the late Yogi Berra, former N.Y. Yankee All-Star catcher.
I emphasized that hunters should check the TPW Outdoor Annual for the county(s) in which they hunt. I even listed the page upon which the County Listings begin (page 80).
Then I mentioned the dates for the late season in the two deer hunting zones in Texas – North and South Zones. What I wrote was correct as far as it went (See TPW Outdoor Annual, page 4). However, there are exceptions in many counties. I must have not emphasized enough the need to check the county listings. Some readers called their local Game Warden for verification. Exceptions to county listings pertain to season dates, bag limits, late doe seasons (days), and antler restrictions. One county’s listing totaled 407 words – too long to list all county exceptions in this column.
I apologize for not making that clear. If there is no season listed for a county, it doesn’t exist there.
County listings can also be found online at tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/.
Last week, the current president of the Boone and Crockett Club, Jim Arnold, addressed a local hunting and fishing club. He presented a spirited program discussing the role Boone and Crockett has played in wildlife conservation. I knew some of that but learned more.
Arnold is the seventh Texan to lead B&C since 1986, the earliest year computer records were available.
The first Texan-president was the popular, late, Dr. Red Duke. He served during 1986-1989. Jim Arnold has been an active hunter for the 25-plus-years I have known him. He is president of Arnold Oil Company in Austin. As personable and dedicated to preserving the hunting heritage as he is, Jim is an ideal spokesperson representing B&C in Washington, where the club’s presence is direly needed.
An officer in the club where Arnold spoke posted an email later saying he only thought B&C kept records of big game killed. He was surprised to hear they played such a monumental role in conservation. Game laws began with them.
Wildlife was disappearing in America when the Boone and Crockett Club was founded in 1887 by President Teddy Roosevelt — himself an active hunter and conservationist. Roosevelt and others saw the dwindling numbers of wildlife and wisely acted to turn that around.
B&C is dedicated to conserving big game and associated wildlife in North America. Current big game populations attest to the success of its work.
The Club maintains the highest standards of fair chase sportsmanship and habitat stewardship. Its accomplishments include enlarging and protecting Yellowstone and establishing Glacier and Denali National Parks, founding the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and National Wildlife Refuge System, fostering the Pittman-Robertson and Lacey Acts, creating the Federal Duck Stamp program, and developing the cornerstones of modern game laws. It is headquartered in Missoula, Montana.
