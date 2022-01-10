Some only know of the Boone and Crockett Club as publisher of a book of big game records that support hunters’ successes. It’s so much more and is largely responsible today for healthy game populations throughout North America. The record book was established to track the recovery of big-game and the success of new conservation policies. As Teddy Roosevelt wrote about the work of the Boone and Crockett Club: “The wildlife and its habitat cannot speak. So, we must, and we will.”