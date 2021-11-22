We spent last weekend on the Lamar Peninsula. Raise your hand if you know where that is.
I don’t know the coordinates, and neither Alexa nor Siri can be much help. But it’s just across Copano Bay from Rockport-Fulton. When you come off the long bridge over the bay, turn right at the convenience store and you’re there. Sorta.
It doesn’t look like much as you turn off Hwy 35, but have faith and keep going. You’ll pass what’s left of Seagun Resort on the right and its “Pepto Bismal pink” cabins. Seagun was a popular hunting and fishing resort for years. It later sold to a successful Dallas man whose wife, we’re told, was intrigued by pink structures she had seen in the Caribbean and decided to have all the cabins painted accordingly. It’s said that when they later sold it, deed restrictions compelled color continuation.
Farther down that road is the turnoff to Goose Island State Park. There’s a boat ramp there where I’ve launched several times. The number one live oak tree in Texas is near, and still a sight to see despite Hurricane Harvey’s wind, rain, and sea surge.
This trip, we wanted to relax, maybe fish a little, enjoy the breeze, eat as much seafood as possible, and dispel our city-stress.
We scanned the Internet and found B&Bs on the water around Rockport and stumbled upon several on Lamar, finally choosing one there. The description tantalizingly told of being on Saint Charles Bay with our own private, lighted fishing pier, an alligator pond, and a wildlife feeder in the back. We were sold.
The owner, Bobbie (361-645-4549), met us there to answer any questions. She was charming and apologized about the whooping cranes having not yet arrived. She said they often came to the feeder but wouldn’t be there for a few more days. She left for her home in Rockport, and we retired to the breezeway to watch the sunset. As we began to unwind, two whooping cranes passed directly overhead.
A few minutes later, another pair appeared.
We led photo workshops out of Rockport for eight years, and grew to revere the rare, endangered, and magnificent cranes, but hadn’t expected to see them this trip unless we took Capt. Tommy Moore’s fine boat trip to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, the whoopers’ winter home. We ate shrimp and seafood salad watching several hundred egrets (three species) roost in the brush along the far shore of the ‘gator pond as sunset surrendered to darkness. Our priorities began changing.
We fished that evening and Vicky did also the next morning, but with daylight, we realized we had never seen as many species of birds as there were right out the back door. Whoopers, sandhill cranes, whistling ducks, and other waterfowl had joined the herd.
Fishing calms the soul. But so do other activities. We rolled several together for a long weekend of relaxation that exceeded our expectations.
And came home all the better because of it.
