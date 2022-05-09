John Jefferson: Seeing is believing in glass bottom canoes

I wonder how many readers ever experienced the glass bottom boats that toured San Marcos’ Aquarena Springs before it closed in 1994?
I’m sorry if you missed it. It was second only to the Alamo as Texas’ most popular destination. Being just off I-35, it was accessible to anyone going either direction on the Interstate, which runs more or less from the Canadian border to Mexico. Where else could you see beautiful, underwater mermaids, a swimming pig, or Glurpo the Clown that smoked below the water’s surface?
My favorite attraction, however, was the glass bottom boat tours that took people upon the gin-clear San Marcos River. To an East Texas refugee who had only seen the heavily stained waters of his homeland, this was almost paradise. I got to see huge turtles, a few bass, and lots of perch and catfish in their aquatic wonderland. Then – as now – I was fascinated by seeing the fish and enthralled by the unearthly beauty of the clear, underwater habitat.
Texas State University bought Aquarena for headquarters of its Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, and the park became history. I’ve read that Texas State still operates the glass-bottomed boats but have no information on it that pertains to this column.
In late April, my wife and I attended a Rockport/Fulton Chamber of Commerce event that included a new happening – a nighttime, illuminated, kayak trek on Little Bay in Rockport.
We signed up for it, not knowing it began just after we finished peeling boiled shrimp, crawfish, and cracking crabs at the Boiling Pot restaurant. We had to hurry. We also didn’t realize our jeans and hiking boots were the wrong attire. Wading a step or two into the water wouldn’t have worked. Old lake shoes would have been better. We went barefooted.
The kayaks, operated by “GlowRow” had large, glass floors and down-pointed light bars that lit up the bottom of the bay. In clear water, we were told that marine life was highly visible. The typical spring winds along the coast that week stirred the bays considerably, though, mucking up the view. Vicky saw one school of baitfish and let out a squeal. I saw nothing but swirling water but stared at it for the hour-long paddle hoping to see something. The proprietor of GlowRow, Zack, an affable young man, explained kayak paddling for the inexperienced and described how the boats operated. He insisted we all wear PFDs (life preservers) but mentioned that in the unlikely event of a water landing that we shouldn’t try to swim – just stand up and walk on the sandy bottom. Little Bay is very shallow.
Zach also told us that fish might try to jump into the boat. A nighttime video circulated a few years ago showing a motorboat on a small stream with fish jumping around it. We didn’t see any on our trip. Maybe next time.
The trip charge is $49.00/person. We’ll do it again.
When the wind isn’t blowing.
