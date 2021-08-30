A silly question? But think about it.
Research reported July 29 by the USDA Wildlife Services on blood samples from over 600 deer in Illinois, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania showed 40% having SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. That’s the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that ate America from 2019 through 2021 — and is still chewing. It also helped tarnish the political careers of two presidents, several governors, and at least one Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and advisor to presidents. On top of that, it made fools out of folks that tried to explain it. I hope I’m not on that ship.
Having the antibodies isn’t the same as having the COVID-19 disease. And none of the deer had symptoms of the disease. COVID-19 has, however, reportedly killed 635,000 Americans as of last week.
It also caused the most severe ideological split among Americans since 1861: To mask or not to mask; to vaccinate or not.
But antibodies in the deer indicate they were exposed. What if the same percent of Texas’ five million-head herd of whitetails had them? And what if half of them came down with the disease? Even my Aggie arithmetic could see there could be a million or more carrying the disease and socializing all across the range. That sounds like a super-spreader in the making even if those are big ifs.
According to the National Deer Association (NDA), there are no deer presently known to be carrying the disease, and no documented cases of humans catching COVID-19 from deer. But humans have contracted diseases from animals before. Think African green monkeys and HIV/AIDS, trichinosis from hogs, and rabies from many warm-blooded animals on this continent.
There are no confirmed cases from handling deer or even field dressing them. Whew. That’s a relief. A recent installment of this column heartily encouraged always wearing latex or other protective gloves while handling game. And certainly don’t plan to eat any sick or unhealthy-looking deer or other game.
But there are other questions, too. How did the northern deer become exposed? Was it from contact with humans? The NDA acknowledges that humans are “virus reservoirs.” Direct contact with humans is a possibility as are contaminated feed or bait. More research is needed.
Report any obviously sick deer or other game to TPWD at once. In addition to possibly COVID-19, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer is more likely. After discovering CWD in six breeding facilities which necessitated emergency rules, TPWD discussed it at length at its August meeting and announced a Sept. 15 Commission meeting to consider new CWD rules.
Masking deer sounds ludicrous, I agree, but at one time so did other practices of the deer breeders. Artificially induced semen collection for breeding and sale, use of growth hormones that could possibly get you suspended from Major League Baseball or the NFL and antibiotics in feed that some veterinarians fear affects the meat.
It’s a brave, new — and scary — world.
