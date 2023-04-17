John Jefferson: Snake bite!

The times have changed. And I’m glad of it.
After completing First Aid training during high school, I thought I knew what to do if anyone was injured in a bomb blast or bitten by a venomous snake. But, I shuddered upon hearing of a classmate being bitten several times as he climbed out of a swimming hole where a cottonmouth lay.
The recommended procedure then for poisonous snakebite was known as “Cut, Suck, and Spit.” Some said that “depending on where on your body you were bitten, you could quickly ascertain who your true friends were.”
Soon, a rubber suction tube almost an inch wide and a couple inches long was invented by someone who shared my concern over having to treat snakebite victims. When placed tightly over a bite, squeezing the tube was supposed to draw out the venom. I’m not sure whether it worked or not, but I usually carried one just in case.
Medical personnel soon determined that both methods caused more trauma to the stricken area than removed venom. Placing ice over a bite and hastening to the emergency room replaced them. But ice damaged skin and tissue, so the latest word is to quickly and as calmly as possible, get the victim to medical help! Photograph the snake for venom identification -- but don’t handle it!
The CDC says antivenom is often required to avoid irreversible damage or death, although most snakebite victims survive. It’s expensive. Call 911 if possible. Don’t try to drive yourself; passing out is possible!
Seat or lay the victim down. Quickly remove watches and rings before swelling begins. Wash the bite with soap and water and cover with a clean, dry dressing. Mark the leading edge of swelling and write the time on the skin.
Don't apply a tourniquet, cut the wound, suck the venom, apply ice, immerse in water, allow victim alcohol, pain killers, electric shock, or any folk remedies. Get medical help quickly!
Avoiding snaky habitats is best. Walk on open paths and avoid brushy or rocky areas – especially late afternoon, at dusk, in the dark, or early mornings.
DOG CARE
If your dog gets snakebit, there’s usually not a lot you can do for it. Stay as calm as you can to keep from alerting the dog and causing additional stress. They can sense it. Wash the bite with soap and water and head to the nearest pet emergency room or veterinarian’s clinic. Be sure you know where to go and keep their phone number handy. Try to keep the snakebite lower than the dog’s heart, if possible (although most dogs are bitten on their heads).
One vet in a heavily snake-populated area has a snake bite kit his patients can buy for around $60. It contains several items that could help, but getting the dog to a veterinarian quickly is imperative!
The Vet also encourages snake avoidance training for dogs. Ours have all had it; none has been bitten despite our spending considerable time in the brush.