John Jefferson: Snake bite!

The attached image is of a large, brightly-colored copperhead that may blend into leaves, pine needles, or weeds and not be detected until too late. Of the four venomous snakes species in Texas, coral snake venom is the most potent, followed in order by cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, and copperheads. You and your dog need to avoid ALL of them. The least potent of the four is still “bad medicine” to humans and animals.