I like quotations. Especially some of the truths expressed by Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Will Rogers, Mark Twain, and King Solomon. For those unfamiliar with King Solomon’s writing, his most famous and widely quoted books are “Proverbs” and “Ecclesiastes.” They’re found in a collection of other writers’ works from that time period.
But another of my favorites – and the only one of those I have personally met – once said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” And although Lorenzo Berra was not a writer, he has been quoted extensively, for years, and certainly more so than most professional writers. Many know him by a nickname given him by a friend: “Yogi.”
Some long-suffering housewives might think he was being prophetic about the number of bowl games we would someday have. Others might feel there’s no end to hunting season, either.
But when deer season finally ends, I’m in the cadre that goes into a minor depression.
The good news is it’s not over. In most of the state north of highway 90 and Interstate 10, the regular seasons ended 30-minutes after sundown on Sunday, January 2 (MLDP lands excepted). It ends Jan.16 in South Zone — but there’s still some legal deer hunting remaining.
To be certain you’re legal before squeezing the trigger or arrow release, grab your magnifying glass and a straight edge and check the county listings in the TPW Outdoor Annual — the state’s FREE hunting and fishing regulations pamphlet. Check for the county (s) in which you hunt. The listings start on pages 80 and thereafter.
The “Special Late Seasons” open for two weeks for antlerless whitetails, only (keep reading!) the day after the regular seasons close. In the North Zone, that’s Jan. 3-16. South Zone Late Season is Jan. 17-30. This season is restricted to Antlerless deer and Bucks with at least One Unbranched Antler.
I know, legalizing any bucks at all during what is commonly called “Antlerless season” sounds contradictory. Just accept it. Spike bucks (with only two short spike antlers) were added and then an exception was granted since hunters mistakenly shot “spike bucks” only to discover that there was a small hickey of a point not visible.
Originally initiated to control doe overpopulation, it’s a conservation tool. No hunter may exceed the annual bag limit of no more than five whitetails a year, only three being bucks. License, tagging, and antler restriction requirements apply. See page 67, Outdoor Annual (OA) for Late Seasons and Youth Only Seasons rules.
During the Youth-Only Season, kids age sixteen and younger get two weeks more whitetail hunting and may take any legal deer they could have shot during the regular season.
Additionally, duck, goose, and sandhill crane seasons are still open. Dove season is open in the Central and South Zones, quail season runs through February, as does javelina season. (See OA for all dates).
If you can’t decide what to hunt, remember Yogi’s advice on indecision: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.