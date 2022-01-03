The late “doe season,” which some call the “sausage season,” is a time for filling freezers with meat and creating memorable times in deer camp without interfering with regular season buck hunting. Removing does takes a few mouths out of the feed bucket, providing more groceries for the bucks, and improving doe/buck ratio. Currently, statewide records indicate 3.3 does exist for each buck, with hunters killing nearly 50,000 more bucks than does in the 2020 season.