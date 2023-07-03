The attached photo is of a speaker at the recent writers’ conference discussed in the text. Col. Nick Nichols is a highly decorated former F-16 fighter pilot who served in Afghanistan. He presented a stirring message on Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to widows and dependents of deceased service men and women and First Responders. The organization’s name is a tribute to the folded American Flag presented to surviving family of deceased military and first responders. Col. Nichols is seated in his F-16 and holding the American Flag presented to his mother in honor of his father. To contact the organizations mentioned, contact: https://foldsofhonor.org ; https://www.stopthebleed.org/