The Professional Outdoor Media Association (P.O.M.A.) Annual Conference was held in mid-June. Continuous education helps writers remain informed.
In addition to programs on wildlife issues and journalism, like the effects of artificial intelligence, there was a program entitled “Stop the Bleed.” Although unusual compared to typical conference topics, it’s something vital for all outdoor participants.
We pursue dangerous sports. Several friends have suffered in various serious activities. Hunters fall out of deer stands. They accidentally shoot an unintended target; range accidents also occur. ATV accidents cause injuries. So do vehicle collisions en route to hunting sites. Drowning takes lives. Wildlife attacks can also be fatal. A man was gored to death by a nilgai just off the road to my lease. And some seemingly dead deer have come back to life when approached by unsuspecting hunters, whom the deer attack. Snake bites occur every year.
First Aid courses taught us to Stop the Bleeding FIRST! A severe injury can cause fatal bleeding; and the bleeding can possibly be stopped. The people presenting the program demonstrated the use of a CAT 7 (combat application tourniquet) on arms and legs. My wife, a nurse, already had one. We bought two more – one for each vehicle!
They’re relatively easy to apply. Courses are available (see photo caption). Instructors now agree that when needed, you tightly place the tourniquet as high above the wound as possible – and LEAVE it on. Once the bleeding has been stopped, releasing the tourniquet could restart bleeding. The commercial tourniquets are more dependable and cause less tissue damage than makeshift ones. If you don’t have one, a belt or length of rope or other material could work.
Tourniquets aren’t used on heads, necks, or torsos. Instead, direct pressure must be applied.
Knowing CPR is equally important ANYTIME someone has stopped breathing. Heart attacks from over-exertion occur.
We owe it to ourselves AND our fellow sportsmen and women to know CPR and how to stop bleeding.
Another unusual P.O.M.A. program was presented by retired and highly decorated F-16 pilot, Col. Nick Nichols. He is president of an organization called Folds of Honor (FOH), named for the folded American Flag presented to the widow or other family member of a deceased U.S. Serviceman or woman. The organization’s purpose is to provide educational scholarships to family members of deceased Service members. Col. Nichols knew servicemen who didn’t make it home from combat. His wingman was one. Most had dependents.
The government, through the V.A., provided educational assistance for a while through what legislation called the “war orphans” act. I haven’t heard of it lately, however. I was one of the first recipients. It helped me get an education.
I’m impressed with what FOH is doing about a critical need. Ninety-one percent of its incoming funds go to scholarships! Over 44,000 scholarships have been awarded since 2009 to families of service members who gave their lives so America could remain free!
It seems appropriate to mention this on the eve of July Fourth!