John Jefferson: Take that picture!

And improve it from others you’ve taken! Read on for a few tips on how to do that.
It’s vacation time and hopefully your vacation plans haven’t been scuttled by inflation, COVID, the sizzling summer drought, or other roadblocks, real or imagined.
So, whip out your packing list and add “Camera” at the top of the page. Use a red pen. Or circle it. There should be many picture-worthy sights wherever you go that you might never see again. Family members having fun are precious memory makers, and on vacations, people usually appear more relaxed.
Underneath “Camera,” add “Battery -- extras and charger.” If you have a digital camera or even an earlier film camera (and know where you can get film developed for it), also add “extra flash cards” or “film.” Whenever I buy a new camera, the first extras purchased are an extra battery and a charger if the camera didn’t come with one (most do).
If all you have is a cell phone, that’s fine. I’ve had numerous cell phone pictures published (one this week!). Most folks have their phones with them 24/7. Some sleep with them. Always having your camera with you works well. But without it … you have NO PICTURES!
I get a lot of images sent to me. Here are the most common problems that keep them from being really good. Hats and sunglasses are number one. Hats create shadows over the face and sunglasses make everyone look alike. The image could almost be Jimmy Hoffa, for all we know. Unless there is a good reason for the shades, politely ask for their removal. And suggest they tip hats back just a little on their head. That looks cooler, anyway.
And unless you’re taking mug shots for the police, there is no law that says your subject must look directly into the camera. That’s too commonplace. A picture of someone looking slightly to one side, yet keeping both eyes in the picture, makes a much more interesting image. If they can be looking at a fish they’ve caught, petting a puppy, smiling at someone off camera, or holding an object, it’s more natural looking.
Of course, don’t have them squinting into the sun. That doesn’t mean always have the sun behind them. Doing so makes their faces look dark. Sidelight them. Or use a flash. Bright backgrounds darken exposures.
Move as close to your subject as possible, whether it’s a person, a building, or an animal – unless it’s a bull in a pasture! It helps to keep the subject prominent and eliminates extraneous clutter. With deer and other critters, take a picture quickly before it runs; then try to improve it if the animal is still there. Don’t invade their comfort zone. In game harvest pictures, eliminate all blood.
And always check the background for unwanted distractions. People taking selfies overlook this. One recently showed a pretty girl smiling into her outstretched phone. Behind and unseen by her were two amorous dogs.
