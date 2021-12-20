That’s pronounced just like lion in “mountain lion,” but this critter has scales, gills and fins. Man! Do they have fins! And I’m not lyin!
If you get close enough to one to touch the tip of a fin, you’ll regret it. I’ve never experienced that, but accounts I’ve read indicate it’s like getting smacked by a sting ray on steroids. A few people have actually died from it.
At a family dinner last Saturday, I sat next to my granddaughter’s husband, Ian. We usually talk about manly adventures. I asked him what he had shot recently. He started to say, “Not Much,” but swallowed that and said with a smile, “Lionfish.”
I asked, “With a gun?”
“No,” he replied, “with a fish spear.” Ian and my granddaughter, Laura, chose the exciting life of a couple that lives life to the hilt. Several years ago, they hiked and camped across Iceland. Earlier, they had hiked and camped in the Big Bend, and sent me images of a black bear near their campsite and of a blacktail rattlesnake that thought it owned the trail. Returning from hiking in California, they hiked to the summit of the Guadalupe Mountains, where Ian produced a diamond ring he had carried in his backpack the entire climb, and proposed — the high point of their relationship and on the highest elevation point in Texas.
This year, they moved to the Bahamas just ahead of hurricane season.
Intrigued, I asked him to tell me about shooting lion.
He said lionfish have overpopulated parts of the Caribbean and have reined destruction upon local fish and aquatic life. They have no natural predators since they are armed – or rather, finned – with multiple projections that carry lethal venom. One man Ian talked to upon arriving there said he brushed against a fin and his arm swelled twice as large as normal. And hurt a lot.
They fear no evil. Even if they didn’t know how dangerous they are, most people would shy away. They look scary and their mama dresses them funny. As young’uns, they feed on crustaceans, switching to fish as adults. Since they are nobody to mess with, nobody messes with them. Consequently, they stay still, awaiting a meal to swim by. They aren’t aggressive with their fins but erect them when danger occurs. Somewhat like a weird-looking, underwater rattlesnake.
Ian fishes for them with a spear pole. Propelled by tension from a band across his shoulders that increases as he shuffles along, he can approach within about seven feet before firing the spear. He says it’s easy to get into range since they feel fearless at that distance.
He has taken several freezers full at present. Upon returning home with his catch, he and Laura cut off all the fins and spines, making them safe to handle. The meat is delicious and popular in restaurants.
So far, the lions are in the Caribbean, along the Florida coast, and up the Atlantic coast. They’re not in our part of the Gulf, yet.
