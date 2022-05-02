John Jefferson: Texas loses a legend

A true Texas Legend, my friend, Murry Burnham, died peacefully on April 20.
Descendants of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old 300”, the first Anglo Colony in Mexico’s Tejas, Murry and his brother, Winston, learned the ways of the woods from their father. One skill they mastered was calling predators and wild game. They later formed Burnham Bros. Game Calls and taught a nation how to call critters.
As a woodsman, he was beyond comparison. He was at one with wildlife.
One opening weekend of deer season, he hunted early, but was in church when it started -- In full camo. A new carpet had been installed. The windows were open, and a bird flew in and sat on the Communion rail. The church women nervously feared it would ruin the new carpet. Murry slowly rose, quietly walked to it, peacefully cupped his hands around the timid bird, and released it out a window. The bird seemed to sense no danger.
A mutual friend told me Murry had a pet, wild, Rio Grande turkey that would ride on the front seat beside him as he drove to town in his truck.
And he was an accomplished hunter. His photos show an impressive night’s fox hunting, all called within range on Burnham Bros. calls. I’ve worn out several of his mouth calls with limited success – probably due to operator error – but I always have at least one with me afield.
Murry also hunted wild bulls in the cane breaks along the Rio Grande, an activity not recommended for the faint at heart.
Another time, he accepted my invitation to speak to a hunting club. Murry arrived early to set up his program which included film of a full-size “stuffed” taxidermy Rio Grande turkey hen decoy. That was before commercial turkey hen decoys. He said he had set up the decoy in a likely place one morning and began calling. Shortly, a gobbler came to the call and was so enamored by Murry’s yelps and the sight of the decoy that it pounced on the make-believe hen, knocking it over. The gobbler then proceeded to attempt breeding, I couldn’t wait to see it. As members began arriving, he noticed a lady in attendance. He said he couldn’t show it if a lady was present. I assured him she was an outdoor lady and knew baby turkeys didn’t arrive here carried by a stork. Still uncomfortable, he reluctantly agreed to show it. The lady laughed as hard as any of the men as the frustrated gobbler vainly tried to procreate its race. After his program, which was highly applauded, the lady came up and thanked him for it.
The Texas country gentleman was nevertheless embarrassed.
Murry’s calls are world-famous. Burnham Bros. Calls, now owned by Gary Roberson, carries on the fine tradition founded by two brothers who shared their knowledge of wildlife with others.
