Maybe l should stick my hat around the door on a stick to see if anybody is going to take a shot at it since I’ve been saying Texas has the best winters in America. The forecast is now calling for a low temp of one degree above zero.
Broken limbs and sometime entire trees litter the countryside, broken by the weight of ice that formed during rain the past few days as the temperature fell like an anvil dropped off the roof.
But it won’t last. You’ve still got time to “walk in a winter wonderland” If you’re so disposed. If not, do as the old saying goes, and just “stick around; it’ll soon change.”
And when it does, there’s plenty of outdoor activity to help us over the cold weather, cabin fever, pandammit.
For starters, this past weekend was our family February solstice celebration – Valentine’s Day and Anniversary rolled into one, although a few days apart. My plans, before I read the forecast, included booking a room at Canyon of the Eagles and taking the morning cruise with Vanishing Texas River Cruise to see (and photograph) bald eagles on Lake Buchanan.
The nearly four-hour excursion boat trip costs about $50 per person and will take you up the scenic lake shore where the eagles spend their winters. There aren’t many days left before they head back north, so you’d better call quickly: (512) 756-6986.
When I mentioned it to her, Vicky’s response was, ”Are you crazy? You obviously haven’t seen the weather forecast! Even if the boat does go out in this weather, it’ll be unbearable!” And she’s from Minnesota.
If you call them, ask if the eagles are still there. They’ll give an honest answer. Their boat has an indoor cabin with restrooms and an outdoor viewing area.
Another wildlife viewing opportunity that will exist for a few more weeks, is Capt. Tommy Moore’s Whooping Crane Tour out of Rockport. There are plentiful whoopers on the Texas Coast, now, and Captain Tommy is an excellent birder. His boat is equally equipped and comfortable. His phone number for reservations is (877) 892-4737. Reservations are required. The cranes usually head back north in early April.
For the adventurous hunters, February is probably the best month for varmint hunting and a good one for hog hunting. The coyotes and bobcats are more active and respond to calls, both electronic and mouth blown.
And who knows – you might even call up a mountain lion, especially if you are in south or west Texas. Coyotes, on the other hand, are found throughout Texas – including my neighborhood (although shooting there is prohibited). Many ranchers are anxious to remove a few song dogs before their calves start hitting the ground due to coyote predation.
