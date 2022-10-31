John Jefferson: the bull redfish run

When I think of fall fishing along the coast, I think of wonderful times just before the snowbirds arrive and after the kids have gone back to school. That’s when I have caught the most fish, the biggest fish, and once called my wife to sell everything but the dogs, my cameras, sporting goods, and meet me at the ferry landing. It was THAT pleasant. (But she called my bluff!)
If a cool front has just passed, the mosquitoes may have also gone away. And almost anytime – unless it’s raining – you can expect to see the cloud-shrouded sunrises that John P. Cowen and Herb Booth painted so beautifully. Both have now passed on, but their artworks are timeless.
A friend and outdoor colleague, Jim McGee, posted an image of him holding a fine bull redfish caught recently just off the Port O’Connor Jetties. Redfish are one of the top two most sought-after gamefish in our coastal waters. They share that title with Spotted Sea Trout, AKA “Speckled Trout.” Flounders are the third most sought gamefish – and my favorite saltwater table faire.
McGee’s name might be familiar. In 2018, I reported on a 40–50-pound black drum he caught in the same area. It measured 38-inches. Black and red drums are similar animals, except in coloration. Both are popular with sports anglers. Some restaurants are said to have served blacks as redfish.
Redfish occur in all our bays in grass flats and are often seen “tailing” in shallow areas near shore as they seek crustaceans along the bottom, their tails sticking out of the water. They spend their first three years there, but as the weather begins to cool in the fall, the larger ones begin to migrate to the Gulf.
All that happens from August to November, with the bigger ones beginning to move in August. The “Bull Red Run” lasts until the waters cool in November. McGee’s catch on October 21 proves that the run is still “on.” Hurry and you might still be lucky. The state record is 59.50-pounds and measured 54.25-inches. It was caught on Jan. 30, 2000. The catch date and fish size indicate it was in deep Gulf water.
McGee’s redfish unofficially weighed about 20-25 pounds, although it wasn’t weighed. It measured 37-inches long and was hooked about 7:15 a.m. He baited with cut sardines.
“It took me about 15-minutes to get it to the boat,” he said.
I’ve caught enough big ones to know how strong and reluctant they are to surrender to a mortal holding a long, skinny fishing pole. You just have to be patient as it often circles the boat, taking the angler with it. Jim was using 20-30-pound test line.
They also caught hardheads, gaftops, two small black drums, and several other redfish. But the big one is the fish Jim will remember.
He released the big black drum caught in 2018. I asked about the recent redfish.
“I grilled it on the half-shell,” Jim replied. “It was delicious!”