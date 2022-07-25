John Jefferson: The Day the Fire Came

Wildfires have been started by lightning, by chains causing sparks as they’re dragging behind a fast- moving truck, and countless other ways. In 2008, it was said that a tractor struck a rock causing a spark that ignited a fire on a ranch in LaSalle County that burned 50,000 South Texas acres. Pictured is the aftermath of the fire on TPWD’s Chaparral Wildlife management across the highway from where the fire started. The close-up image of the damage was typical of the ravaged areas of the Chap’s 90 percent of its 15,200 acres that burned. Remarkably, very little wildlife was destroyed