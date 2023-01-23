Fly-fishing anglers flock to the Guadalupe River and multiple other sites stocked with rainbow trout this winter. Google TPWD trout stocking schedule for dates and locations. But except for an area beginning 800-yards below Canyon Dam on the Guadalupe, any tackle may be used to fish for rainbows, as illustrated by the attached photo of a lady on the Guadalupe River using spinning tackle on a foggy morning. See the TPWD Outdoor Annual for the special restrictions on tackle in the area mentioned above.