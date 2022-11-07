John Jefferson: The law's long arms

A man was convicted of being a party to a game theft and fraud over stolen antlers that were carefully attached to the head of a buck deer he claimed he had shot. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has created what is called “The Wall of Shame.” It is present at public events to show attendees what can happen if a game crime has been committed. The taxidermy head of the deer he claimed to have shot is included with the stolen antlers attached in the TPWD exhibit.