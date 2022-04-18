John Jefferson: The tale of the hungry bobcat

Bobcats are present in all 254 Texas Counties, according to a distribution map in “The Mammals of Texas,” by Davis and Schmidly. They are usually nocturnal, but the columnist has observed several in daylight, mostly in late afternoons. They are described as short-tailed, shy, and retiring. If acting unafraid of humans, rabies is possible. Their diet is usually small mammals and birds, but occasionally they’ll kill a deer. More often, they eat venison carrion, and they also dine some on domestic sheep, goats, and poultry.