Ever wondered what becomes of those 13-plus pound largemouths caught by anglers in Texas in late winter and spring during the Legacy ShareLunker competition?
Well, they are donated to TPWD to be taken to the Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens and placed into the breeding pool. But, afterwards, there isn’t much said about them.
Now, some of them are bred to other ShareLunker bass having the Florida genes that have already proven to enhance the size and weight of Texas bass. But then what?
Most are returned to the lakes from which they were caught.
And that’s what happened on Lake Austin in early May. Josh Irvine caught a 13.96-pound largemouth on Lake Austin in early March. He’d thought that if he caught a really big bass that he’d yell and scream. When he got the behemoth into his boat, all that came out was a whisper.
Josh and his newest big best friend were united in early May when TPWD had him join them to return the bass to the lake. But he said he almost didn’t recognize her.
“She’d gained almost another pound!” he said. “They’d been feeding her rainbow trout at the hatchery, but she hadn’t gotten fat and lazy. She was splashing around in the live well like she had just been caught.” Could it be that after being treated like a queen at the hatchery that she sensed she was coming back home? Or am I humanizing a big fish a little too much?
At any rate, Josh got to gently release her back into Lake Austin and watch her swim away to freedom. That’s a happy ending to a fine fish story. See the accompanying photo.
That scene is or has been frequently repeated, recently. But not for all twenty-four certified as Legacy ShareLunkers. Why not?
Because, on March 25, TPWD fishery biologist decided they had enough ShareLunkers for the breeding program and wouldn’t be hauling the big girls all over the state, anymore. All caught after the decision was made were left with the successful angler for release back into the lake.
By now, most of the big ones have been returned to their home waters. But that’s not all that’s been added to the lakes.
PURE Florida strain offspring from the Toyota ShareLunker Program — called “Lone Star Bass” — are being stocked in Texas water bodies as you read this. Can you feel it?
TPWD had set a goal of being able to stock the state with pure Florida strain bass by 2022. Many dedicated TPWD employees have worked on the program since 1974. Toyota helped significantly. The state largemouth bass record has risen from 13.5-pounds to 18.18. Subsequent bass catches have increased in weight toward that record. A bass caught this year scaled 17.06 pounds.
Former Fisheries Director, Phil Durocher is probably smiling. Current Director, Craig Bonds, is excited.
“(This) … dramatically increases the number of ShareLunker descendants being stocked throughout Texas,” Bonds said.
Over six million “Lone Star Bass” will be stocked by July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.