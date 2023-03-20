The South turkey hunting zone opened last Saturday; North Zone opens April 1. Watch the weather, it’s ever changing in spring. And watch where you’re going and sitting. You’re invading hostile territory. Turkeys don’t bite, but snakes sure do! Some reports mention rattlesnakes that don’t rattle before striking. TPWD says no scientific study confirms this, but they don’t doubt it. Pictured is a diamondback from Kerr County photographed by Fred Sherron, Jr. a few miles northwest of one of the papers carrying this column, The West Kerr Current in Ingram.