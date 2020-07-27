Fishing. So much about it is misunderstood by so many.
When I first moved to Austin and saw clear, running water in the streams and beautiful lakes free of trash and litter, I was captivated. I asked my new landlord if he knew anything about fishing in the area.
He replied that he’d been once on Lake Travis with a couple of other guys, but that he didn’t have the patience to sit and fish, waiting for something to happen.
I didn’t fully appreciate the fallacy of what he said until much later. He missed the most important aspect of fishing. It’s taken me a lifetime on the water to realize that the most rewarding thing about fishing is enjoying the journey as much or more than the destination. It’s called “fishing” — not “catching”.
Sure, I like to catch fish. And eat them. It establishes a link to generations past that fished out of necessity. But the times between bites is not wasted. It’s like life itself in some ways. We all – or most of us – work all our lives often without experiencing success at every step of the way. But we don’t quit. At least we don’t consider our careers failures if they aren’t instantly gratifying. We keep going.
Sometimes, though, a change of venue is necessary. Fishing is like that, too. Moving to the next pool in the stream opens the opportunity for another adventure and a fresh approach to fulfillment. Seeking something around the next bend in the river and a chance to try a new tactic is part of the quest.
In life, career changes can lead to improvement, as well. A first job may not be your ultimate calling. Seeking something more rewarding is sometimes wise. Aristotle even acknowledged that when he wrote “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.”
Try to enjoy how you’re going about it. If what you’re doing isn’t working, be willing to see what a different approach will do for you. Change baits or how deep you’re fishing. Move your bait in varying ways. Try a stop and go retrieve, pausing occasionally instead of just reeling steadily. Live bait fish don’t always swim in a straight line.
Those are just a couple of suggestions. More help is available from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) online. Instruction on your computer is just a click away at https://fishingsfuture.org/interactive-online-experience-family-fish-camp/ .
Texas is blessed with so much fishable water – bays, lakes, rivers, creeks, and farm and ranch ponds. Head out and enjoy wetting a line and getting outside as much as you can. We’ve been cloistered inside during the pandemic; we all need relief.
TPWD has reported a significant increase in fishing license sales as compared with this time last year. People are starved for the outdoors. Many of us saw that coming and assault and mental health statistics bare it out.
Wear your masks when necessary and distance yourselves. But head for the woods and waters.
“Life’s better outside!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.