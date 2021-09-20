The first new hunting seasons of the year are still in their infancy.
Dove seasons in the North and Central Zones are in their third week and the South Zone opened last week. The short early teal and Canada goose seasons are open through Sunday, and mosquito-biting season is still hanging on. But am I already talking about deer season?
You bet. This could be a year to remember, and one for outdoor writers to fill columns talking about.
It didn’t feel that way in mid-February. TPWD biologists, though, expect an increase in whitetail deer populations from last year. After the freezing weather, which retarded the usual spring green-up, it started raining.
“The late spring and summer rainfall acted like liquid fertilizer for forbs, grasses, and woody plants,” said TPWD white-tailed deer Program Leader Alan Cain. “(It) has provided a buffet of natural forages for deer.”
Cain consequently predicts deer will enter fall and winter fat and healthy. The timing of the rains should have helped bucks maximize antlers as they finish out the growing season. He expects antler quality to be well above last season’s. Fawns born during the summer often suffer from the heat, drought, and lack of fresh browse to keep their mamas’ milk flowing like their needs require. That wasn’t the case this summer. From the air, Texas must have resembled a large, green pool table. Augusts are rare that don’t have brown grass and dead weeds. And fawns are now everywhere.
By the time you read this, the first deer season — Texas’ Archery-Only season — will only be about nine days away. It opens on the first weekend in October – Oct. 2 this year. It closes Nov. 5 in most counties the day before the General Season opens, but archery equipment can still be used during the Regular Season, along with all legal firearms (except rimfire arms for deer, fully automatic firearms, and nothing but shotguns for migratory birds).
During this special Archery-Only season, only lawful Archery equipment may be used. That is defined as restricted to compound bows, crossbows, longbows, and recurved bows. No firearms. That doesn’t mean you can use archery equipment during the muzzle-loading only season, though, nor muzzle-loaders during Archery-Only. Most hunters understand this, but I had to say it.
If readers decide to take advantage of the Archery-Only season, but have never shot archery equipment, I urge them to get an experienced archer to help them get started. And then practice every spare minute before hunting. Some facilities — like Austin’s Archery Country — have indoor ranges.
The fact that seasoned and dedicated bowhunters, like Round Rock’s Alan McGraw, can make a clean bowkill on grizzly bears, bighorn sheep and numerous other animals doesn’t mean it’s easy. McGraw practices continually. He also understands when to pass up a shot that might only injure his quarry.
Some inexperienced bowhunters have also had serious accidents. Don’t bowhunt unless you know your equipment.
Once you do, the rewarding challenge afield awaits you.
